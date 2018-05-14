WLS school board plans to ask voters for extra financial support - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WLS school board plans to ask voters for extra financial support

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Washington Local Schools will be asking voters for some extra financial support this November.

The school board is scheduled to discuss plans to place a 4.9 mill combined levy on the ballot.

This would be new money to fund both current operating expenses, and permanent improvements.

