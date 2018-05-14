Four men indicted in south Toledo homicide

An accused killer was indicted on several charges Monday afternoon.

Lonzo Rivers, 32, and three other suspects have been charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection to the shooting death of Dakoda Rogers.

Rivers was recently found and arrested on the 400 block of Austin Place in Toledo earlier this month.

Rivers was originally the only one charged in this crime.

The three other suspects are 35-year-old Brandon Stein, 33-year-old Daniel Matney and 33-year-old Mark. E. Diebert. This is the first time their names have been connected to this case.

All three men, along with Rivers, are in custody.

They will all appear in court on May 22.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

