Trial opens for ex-officer accused of sex with teen

A former Toledo police officer was on the other side of the law Monday afternoon.

Michael Moore is accused of paying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The prosecuting attorney warned the jury in his opening statements that the subject matter and details of this case will take them out of their comfort zone because the case deals with an underage girl.

The jury made up of five women and seven men will be determining if the former police officer did pay to have sex with the girl.

The teen will take the stand to testify the relationship she had with Moore.

Because she is the victim, she is considered the key witness in this case. The state described her as a child who made bad choices and had a bad upbringing.

However the defense claimed she made this story up to hopefully "have a big payday."

This trial is expected to take most of the week.

WTOL 11 will have a reporter in the courtroom to bring updates to this story as the case develops.

