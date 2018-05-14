Toledo Police debut 'soft interview' room

The Toledo Police Special Victims Unit unveiled its "soft interview room" this morning -- a place where victims can feel safer and more relaxed and comfortable through the use of furniture, room color, and other items.

Interview rooms have traditionally been plain with a small table and plastic chairs and may have forced the victim to feel as if they were being interrogated.

Research has found victims are more willing to share with detectives when a soft interview room is used, and these rooms for adult victims are becoming standard for law enforcement.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral and members of the Investigative Services Division debuted the room at Northwest Neighborhood Station. SVU detectives secured donations and spent their own time and resources on making the room possible.

