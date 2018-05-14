Trial for former TPD officer charged with sex crimes begins this week

Trial for former TPD officer charged with sex crimes begins this - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A former Toledo police officer is going on trial this week. 

Jury selection begins Monday in the case of Michael Moore.

Moore is charged with paying to have sex with a minor.

The now 16-year-old victim is expected to testify against him.

