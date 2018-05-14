Alabama heads to Huntington Center

Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
About two dozen people became American citizens on Sunday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in east Toledo. U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur was there to lead the new citizens as they took their oath.More >>
Hundred’s turned up at Olander Park in Sylvania for the event which raised funds for the American Legion’s 'Gifts for Yanks' program, as well as the local Toledo chapter of Team Red, White and Blue.More >>
Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.More >>
