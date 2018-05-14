Alabama heads to Huntington Center

Alabama is bringing all your favorite songs to the Huntington Center!

The country and Southern rock band will be a 'Dixieland Delight' to see in their Alabama: The Hits tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale May 18 for as low as $34.

The show is on November 9 at 7:30 p.m, so 'Roll On' over to the Huntington Center to catch the 'Song of the South!'

