Royalty under the sea: Get faces of the royal family on bathing suit for $51

If you haven't purchased a new bathing suit for the summer season yet, this one will be sure to have all eyes on you.

Online printing service Bags of Love is offering bathing suits with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on them, according to the Huffington Post.

That's right, huge faces of the couple can grace your body, just in time for the royal wedding.

If you're more of a Kate Middleton fan, don't worry: you can also get a bathing suit featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Queen herself.

The company's public relations manager says the demand for the suits is "massive and keeps growing," according to the Huffington Post.

If this is something you have to have, you can snag the royal swimwear on the Bags of Love website for $51.

You can also get them for the cheaper price of $38 if you don't mind sewing it together yourself.

