Man in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by truck

Police are investigating an incident of a pedestrian struck Monday morning.

The crash happened at Douglas and Boxwood in west Toledo.

Police say 27-year-old Robert Gibson was crossing Boxwood when a vehicle turned left onto Boxwood from Douglas and hit Gibson.

Police say the driver initially fled the scene but returned a little while later.

Police say Gibson was taken to the hospital by Toledo Fire and Rescue with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

