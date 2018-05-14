Man in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by truck - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by truck

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating an incident of a pedestrian struck Monday morning.

The crash happened at Douglas and Boxwood in west Toledo.

Police say 27-year-old Robert Gibson was crossing Boxwood when a vehicle turned left onto Boxwood from Douglas and hit Gibson.

Police say the driver initially fled the scene but returned a little while later. 

Police say Gibson was taken to the hospital by Toledo Fire and Rescue with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

