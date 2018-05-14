Power restored after Monday morning crash

Power has now been restored for many people after a crash knocked out power Monday morning.

The outage occurred from Douglas to Berdan past Lambert and affected about 2,000 people.

Police say a man crashed his car into a utility pole in the area, causing the outage.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash occurred in front of Start High School and has closed Tremainsville.

