Hancock County Police Week Memorial Service happening Monday in Findlay

The Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial Service is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday in Findlay.

The service will take place at St. Marks United Methodist Church at 800 S. Main St. at “The Dock”.

The event has been moved due to possible inclement weather.

Reverend Richard Ellsworth from the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be the main speaker.

Toledo Pipe and Drum will also play at the event.

The service is all a part of Police Week, a national commemoration of the nation’s law enforcement officers.

The service will honor nine fallen officers from Hancock County.

The service will last approximately 45 minutes and is open to the public and all active and retired law enforcement personnel.

