Moms giving birth on Sunday get best Mother's Day gift of all

The ultimate Mother's Day gift for one lucky mom at St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center.

Casandra Toler gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Jaileah, at 9:56 on Sunday morning.

Jaileah weighs six pounds eleven ounces.

This is the sixth child for Jaileah’s parents.

The baby girl came two weeks early to make Mother's Day even more special.

"I didn't know at first. She came when she wanted to come and it was Mother's Day. It means everything. I see all of them I see all the kids in her,” said Cassandra.

Mom and baby are doing great. And with five older siblings there will be plenty of help to go around.

