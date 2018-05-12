Kids learn about head injuries, receive free bike helmets at Sylvania Twp. event

Paige McKenzie of Lyons wasn't wearing a helmet when she got this bruise on her head while riding her bike (Source: WTOL)

May is Ohio Bike Helmet Safety Awareness Month.

On Saturday, the Charles Boyk Law Offices handed out 250 free helmets to kids between the ages of two and fifteen.

The giveaway happened at the Traumatic Brain Injury Resource Center in Sylvania Township.

All the kids were fitted with helmets.

It's easy to understand why Paige McKenzie of Lyons came.

She recently fell off her bike into a pile of rocks and has a bruise on her forehead to prove it.

No helmet.

“Me and my sister were riding around the block and we stopped at my friend’s house. Then we turned the corner and I fell,” said Paige.

Jody Farfell wasn’t so lucky.

Thirty three years ago she was hit by a car while riding her bike.

The accident resulted in broken ribs, punctured lungs and a closed head injury.

Once again, no helmet.

“If I had a helmet on I would have not been as badly injured," said Jody.

And that’s what statistics from the American Academy of Pediatrics reveal.

Helmet use can reduce the risk of injury by 85 percent and severe brain injury by 88 percent.

Warning signs of a head injury include sleepiness, upset stomach or slurred speech.

“If it was bruising it would be visible. Can also have a concussion and not be visible. So it may be an invisible injury,” said Mike Moore of the center.

And the lesson it’s hoped the kids will learn from the giveaway: put a lid on it and protect your head before you pedal.

