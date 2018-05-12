Often ignored, Toledo's Safety Building home to decades of history

The attic of the safety building holds Toledo Police blotters going back decades (Source: WTOL)

Toledo Police Headquarters isn't necessarily the place you'd like expect to spend your Saturday morning but that's exactly what a group of people chose to do.

If you’ve ever come to downtown Toledo, it’s a building you’ve probably driven by and possibly didn’t even notice.

But have you ever been inside?

On Saturday morning the public got a behind the scenes tour of the safety building, courtesy of the Toledo History Museum.



There are decades of fascinating history inside the building.

The building opened in the summer of 1926 after two years of construction.

The barn that used to hold police horses is now home to a much different kind of horsepower.

The second floor of the building is lined with pictures and stories that honor Toledo's 30 fallen officers and a mural depicting how far the department has come and how far it will go.

"The history of Toledo. The passion of the police officers for the history and just understanding the infrastructure that goes into those officers do to serve us on a daily basis is incredible,” said tour-goer John Kerr.

The next stop on the tour was a highlight for everyone. Stepping foot in Chief George Kral's office. The walls are lined with awards and mementos from his 28 years with the department.

One last floor to go... the attic.

It’s filled with old blotter books. Every record hand written dating back to 1873, stacked one on top of the next.

The tour culminated at the Toledo Police Memorial Garden where the names of the 30 fallen police officers will forever be remembered.

