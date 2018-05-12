Walbridge 7-11 robbed on Saturday afternoon, police capture 2 su - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walbridge 7-11 robbed on Saturday afternoon, police capture 2 suspects

WALBRIDGE, OH (WTOL) -

Two people are in custody after police in Walbridge say they robbed the 7-11 on Main St. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

The department's new K9 officer, Echo, was also involved in the capture of the suspects.

