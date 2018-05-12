Walbridge 7-11 robbed on Saturday afternoon, police capture 2 suspects

Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Police: West Toledo woman nearly killed after being beat by ex-boyfriend

Police: West Toledo woman nearly killed after being beat by ex-boyfriend

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Two people are in custody after police in Walbridge say they robbed the 7-11 on Main St. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

The department's new K9 officer, Echo, was also involved in the capture of the suspects.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.