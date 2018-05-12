Police chase with suspected suicidal, homicidal driver sends 3 to hospital

A chase involving multiple police departments in two counties ended with three people in the hospital on Friday.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Williams County Sheriff's Office for a vehicle pursuit around 5:20 p.m.

Police were in pursuit of a 1998 Chevy pickup truck, the driver of which police believed to be suicidal, homicidal and under the influence of drugs.

Police chased the truck through Bryan, Blakeslee, West Unity and Montpelier.

When the pursuit reached Montpelier, police say the suspect ran a red light on East Main Street at Whitaker Way and hit a Ford Escort at the intersection.

The Chevy pickup then also hit a Chevy Impala that was stopped for the red light.

Police say the driver of the Ford Escort and Chevy Impala were taken to the Montpelier Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. Police say the two were treated and later released.

Police say the driver of the Chevy pickup was also taken to the Montpelier Emergency Room before being transported by air ambulance to Parkview Medical Center.

Assisting in the pursuit, besides the Fulton and Williams County Sheriff's Offices, were the Fayette Police Department, Montpelier Police Department, West Unity Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Edon Police Department, Stryker Police Department, Pioneer Police Department, Edgerton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montpelier Fire Department, Williams County EMS and the Williams County Central Communications Center.

The incident is under investigation.

