Woman in hospital after shooting at The Docks - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman in hospital after shooting at The Docks

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at The Docks outside the Pier 7 restaurant in the parking lot.

Police say multiple shots were fired at Jessica Quintanilla, who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

