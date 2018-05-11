Missing man found, TPD cancels statewide alert - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing man found, TPD cancels statewide alert

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police have canceled a statewide Missing Adult Alert for 72-year-old Howard Frost.

Police say Frost went missing on May 11 around 7:30 p.m.

He has since returned home on his own.

