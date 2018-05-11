Gifts still available Mother's Day

Have you procrastinated buying something for mom this weekend?

Maybe you simply forgot. If that describes you, there are at least a couple of solutions around town that can still help you out.

"Mother's Day is usually one of our biggest weekends. Depending on weather, sometimes it's the weekend before or the weekend after," Sue Wolf, Owner of Wolf’s Blooms and Berries said.

The weather is supposed to be pretty yucky this year, but depending on who you're buying for it's probably better to get out now than to wait for next weekend.

When shopping at the last minute, you may actually save money in the long run buying local as opposed to shopping with one of those national companies. They are often the middle man, making a percentage on top of what flowers would cost anyway.

Frank Viviano, President of Bartz Viviano Flowers and Gifts, recommends coming early. Viviano has been busy this year.

"The sooner the better, but we're prepared to take orders all the way through Sunday afternoon, so anytime, really. We're happy to accommodate any of those last minute shoppers. We have a little bit of something for everybody. We have fresh flowers, we have planters, we have gifts, decor. Anything your mom would like I think we can make it happen," he said.

In store you can often find more variety, and if you pick them up rather than having them delivered, you will know for sure when they get there and what they look like. Better yet, if you're looking for something a little different than flowers this year, there are plenty of options available. That can also allow you to add more of a personal touch.

Wolf expanded on some of their more popular items. If you had come in a week ago, or don’t need to give the present right away, you can also bring a pot to be filled and they will arrange it for you, although that takes about a week. If you don’t have that kind of time, there are a couple of options Wolf says you can get at her shop right away.

"A lot of hanging baskets, a lot of potted arrangements. People love the tropicals, all the garden decor, bird baths, and we're noted for our pottery, a lot of pottery goes out the door," Wolf said.

Or maybe, the moms in your life would rather pick it out for themselves.

"Actually, I like to get the gift cards, my daughters can choose what they want," said Wolf’s customer Nicki Kale.

Whether it's your mother, or just a mom you know who could use something special this weekend, you still have options.

Cathi Neifer is a regular customer at Wolf’s, who got exactly what she wanted for Mother’s Day.

"Well, since I'm a mother, and my son lives in Cleveland, I have to do my own Mother's Day shopping here. So yes, we are here to Mother's Day shop for me," said Neifer.

Of course, both Wolf's and Bartz Viviano are open for regular business as well for whatever you need, be it prom, a wedding or event, or just shopping for you.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.