East Toledo festival is perfect for fans of bacon and beer

Do you like bacon? How about beer? Do you like drinking beer while eating bacon?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, do we have an event for you.

The Hungarian Club of Toledo is hosting the 2018 Beer and Bacon Festival on Saturday evening from 4 – 8 p.m.

What’s being billed as Toledo’s ultimate beer festival will pair the best craft beers with bacon.

Tickets entitle festival-goers to 10 beer samples. Additional sample tickets will be sold at the event.

There will also be food tickets at the event along with pizza on sale from Pepperoni Tony's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Truck.

There will also be live music from Katie’s Randy Cat.

The Hungarian Club is at 224 Paine Ave. in the Birmingham neighborhood of east Toledo.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

