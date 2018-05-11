National Guard to once again find a home in southeastern, MI

This field will soon be home to a new Army National Guard Super Armory (Source, WTOL)

A new Army National Guard Super Armory is coming to our area, just across the border in Dundee, Michigan.

The armory will be built across the highway from Cabela's and city, county and state leaders hope the project will have a similar impact on the community as the outdoor super store.

The armory will sit on 44 acres of land.

"This is the biggest announcement for Dundee since Cabela's,” said Republican State Senator Dale Zorn of Lenawee County. “I think Dundee is a great strategic location not only for Michigan but for our entire national security."

A strategic plan study determined Dundee was the best spot for the armory because of its proximity to major highways, some of Michigan's biggest cities and ability to serve the area.

An armory in Adrian closed in 2016.

"This new super armory will bring an economic boom to Monroe County. Thirty full-time positions and 500 National Guard members will call Dundee home,” said Sen. Zorn.

With several armories closing in the southern part of Michigan, it was vital that the Army bring back strength to this area.

"We have always wanted to come back to southeast Michigan because of the population around here. Not only because of our state but across the border too,” said Col. Ed Hallenbeck with the National Guard.

Federal funding is still being finalized and a completion date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.