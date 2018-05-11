Body pulled from Sandusky Bay Friday afternoon

A body was pulled from Sandusky Bay by Sandusky crews Friday afternoon according to the Sandusky Register.

This happened after someone reported finding the body in the area of Edgewater Avenue and west Monroe Street around 4 p.m. Friday.

The Sandusky Register reports that the Sandusky Fire Department, police department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were at the scene when the body put on a gurney into an ambulance.

According to the Sandusky Register, the Sandusky police have not identified the body nor has confirm the gender.

