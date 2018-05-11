Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and The Arts Partnership merging in Findlay

The two largest art groups in Findlay are officially joining forces.

The Arts Partnership has been around in Findlay since 1979, while the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was completed in 2015. Since the center opened, talks about a possible merger were always in the air, but never official.

Then the two entities began partnering last year to make sure they didn't step on each others toes. Now, the two will become one, as the education director and the events director will soon begin working at the Arts Center, they will also bring with them all of their programs.

The hope is under one roof, the strengths of the two groups can double the arts exposure to the community.

"TAP has a long history, they've been around since 1979, and they have a history of educational programming. And we have this beautiful venue and a strong history, shorter history but a strong history of performances. So, we're just combining our strengths just brings more art opportunities to everybody," said Heather Clow, Executive Director of MCPA.

Employees of the Arts Partnership will be moving into their new office space here next week.

The two entities will officially merge as one on July 1st.

