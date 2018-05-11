Perrysburg senior students make special steps towards their future Friday

May is always an exciting month for high school seniors but Friday had some extra meaning for eight students at Perrysburg.

It was signing day for students entering the military, military based schools and the ROTC programs.

The men and women were joined on stage by family members and members of the military.

"I wanted to serve my country. I wanted to go into the Army. I wanted to also get an education so I had my support when I came out. And so I'm considering being a doctor in the Army," said Lindsay Brooks, a senior at Perrysburg High School.

"I would definitely love to make a career out of it, and if it doesn't happen then I'll have that leadership experience from ROTC," explained Senior Eric Chandler.

Perrysburg students entering the arts also had a special signing day event this morning.

