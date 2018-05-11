President's plan to bring down drug prices doesn't include Medicare negotiating own rates

"Today, my administration is launching the most sweeping action in history to lower the price of prescription drugs to the American people."

President Donald Trump, took on a campaign promise Friday, to lower the price of prescription drugs. President Trump said there will be tougher negotiation, more competition and much lower prices at the pharmacy counter and it will start to take effect very soon.

Maumee Senior, Pam Morbeck says the rising price of prescription drugs is a challenge for her and her husband.

"It's so hard for seniors, especially to afford the prices we have to pay," she said.

President Trump's blueprint stops short of allowing Medicare to negotiate its own prices, something the President campaigned on and something Varun Vaidya with the University of Toledo's College of Pharmacy says could bring down prices.

"If Medicare starts negotiating with prescription drug companies, there's gonna be cost cutting. I'm sure there would be backlash from pharmaceutical companies. They're not gonna like that," he said.

Vaidya said drug prices are lower in other countries with government-run health care because they set limits on prices. He believes it's something the United States should do.

"People in America don't like government involvement, but we need someone to watch our backs, someone for the common person who is not familiar with health care terms and prescription drugs or the products that they have," said Vaiyda.

Instead, President Trump says his administration is getting tough on the drug makers that exploit our patent laws to choke out competition.

"Our patent system will reward innovation, but it will not be used as a shield to protect unfair monopolies," he said.

Morbeck says she hopes his plan works. "Most of us feel, 'what can we do about it?' As an individual, I don't think there's much I can do about it."

