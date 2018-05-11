Oregon City Schools dedicate Friday to teachers' well being

Everyone knows how important a teacher's job is. That's why at Oregon City Schools, Friday was dedicated to them and their health.

More than 300 members of the districts staff, including teachers, administrators and supports services, took part in a professional development day.

Workers from Mercy St. Vincent's met with the school staffers to help focus on the mind, body and spirit.

"This is exactly what we need, at the end of the school year when things are stressful. We're done to the last two weeks, it gives them an opportunity to recharge their batteries," said Jennifer Conkle, director OCS Teaching and Learning.

There were even sessions that focused on financial health, teacher burnout and how pets can sometimes help improve health.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.