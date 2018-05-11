TPD delivers check from charity hockey game to Child Abuse Prevention Center

A special hockey game leads to a big donation to a local center.

The Toledo Police Department presented the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center with a check for $9,300 on Friday.

The donation came from a charity hockey game in April between the Toledo Police Department's hockey team and the Red Wings alumni team.

"This is something that the Toledo Police Department does every single day. They're out on the streets trying to help and protect. They still went above and beyond,” said Dr. Christie Jenkins, CEO of the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center.

Police who were involved say taking part in the event was their pleasure.

“It's all about helping those in our community. Again, that's why we are police officers. That's why we are part of this police hockey team. We want to raise money. We want to help people out,” said Officer Stephen Bates with the Toledo Police hockey team.

The mission of the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center is to intervene and educate to reduce family violence.

It was founded by a local pediatrician in 1974 and has helps hundreds of families since that time.

