TPS hosts special Olympics for students

The chilly weather on Friday didn't stop Toledo Public schools from getting out and enjoying some friendly competition.

The special Olympics were going on all day at Woodward high school.

Children with disabilities were able to enjoy athletic events designed for them.

TPS hosts this event every year to give their students a fun end of the year field trip.

"Most of these kids never really have the opportunity to get out and show what they can do, or if they do its in constraints of the school building. So they often don't get out of the building that much. So this is one of the big field trips they get to take every year and they just have a great time with it," said an organizer of the event.

TPS will have spring games for children with disabilities at Southview Saturday night as well.

