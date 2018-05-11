Maker's Mart spring show Saturday at Handmade Toledo

Shoppers peruse the items at the last Maker's Mart in November 2017 (Source: WTOL)

It only happens twice a year but it’s worth the wait.

Maker's Mart is Saturday at Handmade Toledo.

About 120 eclectic vendors come for the spring show in addition to food trucks, a beer wagon and cocktail bar. Upwards of 7,000 people are expected.

Lines to get in often reach around the block and parking is at a premium.

“Everything that will be a Maker's Mart is handmade. You’ll find things from apparel, bath products, jewelry, paper goods. Anything for mom day or grads,” according to Jessica Crossfield of Handmade Toledo.

Maker's Mart is developing quite a prestigious reputation in the arts community. Artists and crafters come here from all over the Midwest and parts of the East Coast.

It’s become a word of mouth thing for shoppers and vendors.

“We do a call for artists. All of our social media, on our web site. Other vendors do the show and tell others,” said Crossfield.

Maker's Mart runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Handmade Toledo on Adams Street.

Admission is only a dollar.

