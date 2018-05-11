Heart Walk and 5K steps off Saturday

This weekend, there is a challenge to get you moving to stay healthy and combat heart disease -- the leading cause of death for both men and women.

WTOL is a proud sponsor of the annual Heart Walk, during which thousands will walk or run downtown this weekend.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Huntington Center. Participating in the walk is free, while it costs $35 to run in the 5K. The 5K run steps off at 8:30 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

The American Heart Association wants to encourage everyone to focus on their health.

"We work with our companies and their employees to improve their health as well as community events getting people walking and eating healthier, as well as just monitoring their blood pressure. All of those numbers and being aware of all of those numbers are really going to improve lives," said Sara Hegarty with American Heart Association.

