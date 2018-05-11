Boyk Law to give away free bike helmets for kids

If there's a new bike in your child's future, there should also be a new bike helmet.

Charles Boyk Law offices and the Traumatic Brain Injury Resource Center believe all kids should be safe riding their bikes, so they are giving away free helmets on May 12.

The fittings and helmets are for kids ages 2 to 13 years old.

The giveaway runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Traumatic Brain Injury Resource Center located on Central Avenue near the Meijer in Sylvania Township.

