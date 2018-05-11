NAMI Walk aims to tackle stigma surrounding mental illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of greater Toledo is once again tackling mental illness with their annual NAMI Walk.

The walk aims to help people get stigma free and learn more about what mental illness is really about.

People suffering with mental illnesses - like depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder - are not the only ones affected.

Mental illness affects their friends, family and everyone who cares about them as well.

NAMI offers services and support to all those affected, and you can support this organization by attending the walk on May 12.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at UTMC, with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

