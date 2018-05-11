9th year of Stars, Stripes & Smiles offers free dental care to veterans

Area veterans have brighter smiles after receiving a special gift on Friday - free dental care.

The ninth-annual Stars, Stripes and Smiles event, put on by Hires Dental Care, gives veterans teeth cleanings free of charge.

Any veteran in the community who is in need of dental care can get free cleanings, fillings or extractions at Hires Dental Care until 3 p.m.

There are also free haircuts on site.

Veterans say this service makes them feel appreciated.

"You're always welcome, they treat you nice, the staff, the girls are just fantastic, the way they interact with you," said retired United States Navy veteran Larry Nye. "I just appreciate everything they do and I think it's great that the news station comes down and covers it to get the word out there."

Food, games, a DJ and mental health resources are also available for veterans who come for free dental care.

Those who qualify should bring their military or VA card, along with a photo ID, to Hires Dental Care on Sylvania across from Franklin Park Mall.

