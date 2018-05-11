Will This Rain Wash Out Mother's Day?

Showers and a few storms will continue throughout the overnight. The better threat for severe weather will stay well south of Toledo tonight.
Off and on showers and storms overnight will add up to 1 or more inches of rain. Water levels will rise for some local creeks and rivers.
The cool winds will become lighter into Mother's Day, with showers wrapping up my mid-day.
