Police release name of toddler who drowned in Defiance

Defiance police have released the cause of death of the female toddler who was found deceased at a house in the city on May 10.

2-year-old Kaycee Spencer was reported to have accidentally drowned in the family swimming pool at 237 Harding St. Police were called to the home around 6:35 p.m. May 10 on reports of a possible drowning.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old inside the home.

The child was taken by Defiance Fire and Rescue to Defiance Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The Defiance County Coroner determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.

