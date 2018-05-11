Police investigating deadly south Toledo crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person is dead after a south Toledo crash on Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of South and Broadway around 8 p.m. 

Police say 63-year-old Gloria Britt was traveling eastbound on Broadway when she hit a utility pole.

Britt was taken to UTMC and later pronounced dead.

No one else was involved in the crash.

