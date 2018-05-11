Judge hears arguments on medical pot grower's complaint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge could soon decide whether Ohio's embattled program for licensing medical marijuana growers should be put on hold.

Ohio Releaf LLC, a marijuana grower passed over for a cultivator license, is suing the Ohio Department of Commerce, saying the state hasn't provided it the administrative appeal process to which it was entitled.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye will hear arguments Friday in Releaf's request for a preliminary injunction that would halt license processing until the company is heard.

Three other lawsuits also have been filed challenging the state's selection of 24 applicants to grow medical marijuana.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana in 2016 and set this Sept. 8 as the start date of the program. The state has said the program won't be fully operational by that date.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.