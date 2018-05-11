Man escapes house fire in south Toledo

A man is safe after escaping a house fire Friday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Spencer near Western in south Toledo

The man was awoken by the sound of flames and saw his house was on fire. He was able to safely get out of the home and call 9-1-1.

A dog was also inside the home at the time of the fire. Both the man and the dog are okay.

The battalion chief said the house will not need to be torn down, but lots of repairs will need to be made to it.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A fire investigator and the Red Cross are on their way to assist at the scene..

