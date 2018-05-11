Editorial: NAMIWalks

I'm Eric Chase with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of greater Toledo.

Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month?

May individuals like me are living with the daily challenges of mental illness - disorders like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Mental illness affects not only individuals. It reaches far beyond that.

In fact, it is a public health concern that affects families, schools, businesses and the community at large.

Are you or a loved one living with mental illness? Are you or a loved one feeling alone and isolated?

The statistics say that one in five individuals is living with mental illness in this country. At NAMI, we understand the challenges faced by individuals and family members and provide free support, education and advocacy services.

Every day, we help people find resources to support them in their journey toward recovery.

Join us May 12 at UTMC for the twelfth-annual NAMIWalks!

For more information, please contact us at 419-234-1119 or visit our website at www.namitoldeo.org.

