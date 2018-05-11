Police: Grandfather shot, killed grandson in Paulding Co.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday.

The shooting happened at 15648 Road 1037 in Oakwood around 9:40 p.m.

Police say 73-year-old William Miller II shot 19-year-old Evan Andrew Holcombe in the chest.

Police say Holcombe was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Police say Miller is Holcombe's grandfather and they both lived together at the home.

Miller was arrested and is being held in the Paulding County Jail on one count of murder.

He will appear in Paulding County Court via video arraignment on May 14 at 9 a.m.

The Paulding County Coroner's Office was at the scene assisting with the investigation.

