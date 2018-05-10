Groundbreaking for new Fostoria Jr/Sr High School Building

It's the beginning of a new era in education for the Fostoria community.

Students, parents, and elected officials gathered outside of the current Fostoria junior and senior high school to kickoff construction of their future building.

The $49 million project was approved by voters three years ago, and will feature state of the art technology.

Along with the new building, an addition will be added at the neighboring intermediate building. That project, when complete, will make it possible to house all of the district's K through sixth grades.

Instead of having officials and other big wigs turn the earth, the district invited 14 students from all grades to grab the ceremonial shovels.

"You know, our children are our future, they're our investment, there is no greater investment in the world than our kids. So, giving them what they deserve, and it's just a great opportunity for us to be able to do that here in Fostoria," said Andrew Sprang, superintendent of Fostoria City Schools.

The addition at the elementary school building will be completed and ready for students for the 2019 school year.

The new Junior/Senior high school building will be done in December of 2019, with students starting their classes there after that Christmas Break.

