Fulton County man accused of stalking, chasing 2 teen girls

A Fulton County man is behind bars, charged with aggravated menacing after police say he went after two teen girls walking on the side of the road at the Fulton-Henry County line.

Police say it happened Tuesday evening, around 7:30. A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were walking in the area of County Roads 24 and W just over the county line in Henry County.

Police say they saw a car, driven by 20-year-old Brandon Morris, go by them three times. Police say the girls "felt something was off with the driver," so they left the road and went into a field. That's when they say he stopped, got out of the car and sprinted toward them. The girls were able to outrun him and call police.

Morris was arrested and booked at CCNO on an aggravated menacing charge. He faced a judge Thursday morning and is being held on a $100,000 bond. He's due back in court next week.

Fulton County is also investigating other matters found during this arrest.



