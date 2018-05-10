Furniture store owner suspects former employees are stealing from store

The king of furniture in Toledo has been getting ripped off lately.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Furniture Palace located on west Central Avenue has been stolen from.

Three recliners and two sofas have been taken from the store.

The owner said the ones responsible for the crime are getting into the building through the air conditioning unit on the roof and are taking the items out the back door.

He believes the suspects may be former employees who were recently let go.

So far, the owner has almost lost about $3,000 due to the crimes.

