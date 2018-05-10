University of Findlay equestrian team wins national championship

The University of Findlay western equestrian team won its sixth Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) national championship on May 6 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Oilers scored 28 points at the national show to distance themselves from Ohio State University, which finished as the runner-up with 19 points.

The Oilers, who won national titles in 2001, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2010, also received a standout performance from Hanna Hedderick. Hedderick finished as the reserve champion in the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) High Point rider standings.

In team competition, Charity Thacker, Bryant Fox and Charlotte Chubb also captured national titles in their classes. Thacker won the novice horsemanship, Fox captured told in intermediate horsemanship and Chubb was first in advanced horsemanship.

Alexi Nielson took third in beginner horsemanship, Hedderick was fourth in open horsemanship and Morgan Knerr was seventh in open reining.

The Oilers also had riders competing individually at the event. Knerr, Julia Roshelli and Brandon Morin all won individual titles. Knerr was first in open reining, Roshelli was the best in advanced horsemanship and Morin won gold in novice horsemanship.

Leah Ely finished as the runner-up in intermediate horsemanship, Alan Durden was the runner-up in beginner horsemanship, Jamie Kittle was third in novice horsemanship and Anneleise Ritzi was fifth in open horsemanship.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.