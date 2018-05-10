Toledo welcomes state's only bilingual Latino Credit Union

This morning, Nueva Esperanza Community Credit Union opened its doors, becoming the only bilingual Latino Credit Union in the state of Ohio.

It's at the former Carnegie Library near the intersection of Broadway and South Streets in South Toledo.

"Well I think everyone deserves to walk into a financial institution and feel comfortable and feel the trust and feel that they're there to be helped. I believe we do that, especially in this community," said Sue Cuevas, the credit union's manager.

After more than 10 years of waiting, the credit union took up residence in January.

