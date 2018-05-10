High school girls get hands-on STEMM experience at UT

High school girls are diving into the world of science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine.

This is the ninth annual Women in STEMM Day of Meetings at the University of Toledo's Main Campus and Health Science Campus.

More than a hundred girls are getting hands on experience in a number of areas, including physics and astronomy, chemistry, and biology.

The goal is to have the girls develop an interest in science careers.

Mileckia Townsend, a student at Horizon Science Academy, said the event is helping her decide a potential job path.

"This is going to help me decide whether I want to go into chemical medicine or just regular medicine."

Susanne Nonekowski with the Chapter of the Association for Women in Science said that girls need to be shown that there is a spot for them in the world of science.

"Women belong in stem, there's a place for you, a network for you, and you can pursue your dream, and even if you don't know that STEM is for you, it can be for you."

Some of the hands-on activities include building solar cells, building a motor, generating electricity on a bike, and making lip balm.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.