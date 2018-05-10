TPD 'Not In My House' program hopes to eliminate violence in Glass City

A bold effort is in the works by prosecutors, police and the mayor's office to eliminate violence in the city of Toledo.

It's called the Not In My House program.

Police are going door-to-door letting homeowners know they can take the power away from those causing the city's shooting and murders by letting gang members and drug dealers they know they will not stand for violence.

If someone is hiding drugs or guns in a home, police will come pick those things up without asking the homeowner or renter any questions.

Police and city officials are handing out fliers to promote this initiative.

They hope that by concentrating their efforts house-by-house and block-by-block in Toledo's neighborhoods, the community will curb the city's violence.

