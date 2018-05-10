TPD looking for two men involved in credit card theft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking for two men involved in credit card theft

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for two men who they say have been using stolen credit card information.

Police say the men have been using the information to make purchases at area stores.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

