Firefighters train at BGSU, vacant home in Toledo

Dozens of firefighters from across the state were active at Bowling Green yesterday and got even more valuable, hands-on training in Toledo this morning.

It's all a part of the state fire school hosted by Bowling Green State University every year.

This morning, crews were in Toledo at a vacant home owned by the Lucas County Land Bank. Firefighters trained on entering, ventilating, rescuing and escaping buildings.

"We used a building yesterday on campus that they are going to demo at Bowling Green State University and the guys got to force doors, real doors you know that they would experience in the field, cutting a real roof like on this building here, you just can't replicate that in a simulator," said Lt. J.J. Cassetta of the Orlando Fire Department.

The fire school wraps up tomorrow.

In all, more than 350 area firefighters will have taken part in the education this year.

