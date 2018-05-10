Perrysburg Farmer's Market opens today

A weekly summertime event is starting up again Thursday.

The Perrysburg Farmer's Market is open for business!

More than 50 vendors, food trucks, garden plants and arts and crafts will be featured at the Market.

The Market, located on Louisiana Avenue from Front Street to Indiana, will be open every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

