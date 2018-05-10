TPD trying to identify man in connection with stolen credit card - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD trying to identify man in connection with stolen credit card information

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are attempting to identify a man who they say has stolen credit card information.

Police say the man has been seen in the area of Toledo Hospital stealing victim's credit card information.

Police say he then uses the information at local stores.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

